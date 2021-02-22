Charles Eugene Dykes (Died: Feb. 19, 2021) Feb 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Eugene Dykes, 71, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday peacefully at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Jordan M. Ellis (Died: Feb. 14, 2021) Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus Kenny Renner (Died: Feb. 15, 2021) Gary L. Compton (Died: Feb. 16, 2021) Deborah Susan Alexander (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.