Charles Eugene Dykes, 71, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday peacefully at his home.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Angela Dykes, Mary and Bart Kennedy, and Jeannie and Todd Weems: five grandchildren: Madison and Kenny Ball, Macy Kennedy, Austin Walters, Brayden Kennedy and Hunter Walters; two great-grandchildren: Layton and Hayden Ball; a brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Patricia Dykes; two sisters: Phyllis Dyer and Sue Durham; and several special nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife: Iva Jean Dykes; his parents: Lester and Mary Dykes; two brothers: Ricky and Jackie Dykes; and a sister: Joann Short.
Family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday for a celebration of life at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Downtown.
The graveside will follow at 3 p.m. at River Hill cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Yokley officiating.
