KNOXVILLE — Charles “Freddie” Owens Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Freddie was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Knoxville.
Freddie lived at Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville at Newel Cottage for the most part of his life, beginning in 1963 when he moved in at the age of 11. He had friends all over grounds and would stand outside and holler and wave at everyone who went by. Freddie would regularly ask everyone for a “chew” or a dollar and would almost always get whatever he asked for. Freddie would greet newcomers to the home and would ask them what their name was and what they “had for dinner last night”. The way people reacted to and interacted with Freddie frequently determined the outcome of their interview for a job.
Pretty much everyone at GVDC didn’t think Freddie would like moving to one of the homes with ETH. In 2015, Freddie went to visit at Susong No. 1 and never looked back. He loved his new home, and he made many more new friends and kept in touch with his old friends too. Freddie basically had two homes, going back and forth between Susong No. 1 and Susong No. 2 every day. Then, when Susong No. 1 had to have repairs, he moved to Horse Creek and took that move in typical Freddie stride, settled right in, and made more friends.
Freddie had way too many special friends to list for fear of missing someone. Freddie really never knew a stranger and was one of the happiest people in the world. Freddie could cheer you up even when you really didn’t even know that was what you needed. After Freddie’s love for people, he also enjoyed coffee, “baccer”, “The Dukes of Hazzard”, and “The Andy Griffith Show”. Freddie is going to be terribly missed by so many people but one day he will be waiting for each of us and will most likely ask “Where you been?” and “What did you have for dinner last night?”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Owens Sr. and Mary White.
There will be no formal visitation for Freddie.
A celebration of life will be held later in Greeneville.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, with the Rev. Tony Cox presiding.
Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.