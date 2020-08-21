Charles “Ginger” Burgner, 87, of Chuckey, passed away Monday evening at his home.
He was a retired truck driver from Philips Consumer Electronics.
Mr. Burgner attended Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
He was a member of the Greene County Antique Tractor Club.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Lillian Burgner; one daughter: Debi Surrett; three grandchildren: Chad and April Grindstaff, Sophia Surrett and Jodi Surrett; two great-grandchildren: Ethan and Ryland Grindstaff; one sister: Dell Greenway; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew: David Higgins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marion and Vinnie Burgner; five brothers: Ray, Emmett, Farley, Howard and Walter Burgner; and two sisters: Reba Felts and Gladys Ricker.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Horse Creek community. The Rev. Billy Gragg and Mr. Rusty Shanks will officiate.
Pallbearers will be J.L. Phillips, Dan Tyson, Jackie Williams, Leroy Lynch, Kelsey Shelton and Mike Shipley.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of his Sunday school class at Oak Grove FWB Church.