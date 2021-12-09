Charles Goods Jr., age 54, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Desert Storm.
He was a member of Faith Temple Church attending as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his children “his pride and joys,” two daughters and ason-in-law: Alicia and David Collins, and Macy Goods; and a son: Cameron Goods; the mother of his children: Angela and her husband, Brian Hixon; a sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Gary Hartsell of South Carolina; a nephew: Raymond.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Sr. and Thelma Goods; and a sister: Dianna Goods.
The family expresses a special thanks to the caregivers at CLC Building at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He will be laid to rest in Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Greene County Honor Guard.