Charles H. Johnson, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
Mr. Johnson was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his partner: Judith Fisher; one brother: Harvey; a host of nieces and nephews; and adopted sons and daughters: Linda Warwick, Ron Brown and Greta Hall.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Fisher.
A gathering of friends will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.