Charles H. McNeese, 88, a lifelong resident of the Lost Mountain community passed away peacefully Sunday at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Mr. McNeese faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and on the cemetery committee of New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He was a current member of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Mr. McNeese was a farmer and will be remembered for his hard work on the family farm where he remained active until the past year. He was co-owner of Farmers Livestock Market Inc. in Greeneville. He was a past member of the Greene Co. Bank Agriculture Advisory committee and a past director of the Lost Mountain Community Club.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 595th Field Artillery Battalion stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. McNeese was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed reading, gardening, hunting and raising cattle. His family noted he especially enjoyed trips to South Dakota with his family and friends to hunt quail and pheasant.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His humorous stories and pranks will be missed. He especially look forward to socializing with his friends at the Baileyton Restaurant for Wednesday lunch and Friday evenings.
He contributed much to the life and well-being of the Lost Mountain community.
Mr. McNeese is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Marty and Marc Dunn of Kingsport; a special grand-daughter: Allyson Dunn of Memphis; a sister-in-law: Betty McNeese of Lost Mountain; two nephews and their wives: Mike and Laura McNeese, and Mark and Julie McNeese; several cousins; and special friends: Norma Jones and Edna Waddell.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Robert Mosca and his staff.
Mr. McNeese was preceded in death by his wife: Ann B. McNeese. He was the son of the late C.H. “Homer” and Vivian Justis McNeese and was preceded in death by a brother: Wiley McNeese; and and infant sister: Martha Lynn McNeese.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. John McPheron and the Rev. Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Starnes, Tony Bailey, Wes Pierce, J.W. Lamb, Jeff McNeese and Hobie Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lynn McNeese, Jimmy Carter, Jerome Woolsey, R.G. “Gardell” Doty, Lyle Doty, Joe Light, Tracy Bishop, Dennis McNeese, Don McNeese, Roger Britton, James Davis, Billy Justis, Walter Bailey, the employees, friends and patrons of Farmers Livestock Market and the Men’s Adult Class of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Lebanon Cemetery or Gideons International.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortaury.com.