Charles “Jack” Ragsdale, 90, of Brian Circle, Afton, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was, with wife, owner/operator of Georgia Granite Monuments.
Jack was a member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.
He was a member of Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Shirley Ragsdale; son and daughter-in-law: Warren and Cynthia Ragsdale; grandchildren: Braydon and Brannon Ragsdale; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by one daughter: Sharon Ragsdale, one stepson and his wife: Jeff and Louise Jones; his parents: John and Arlie Ragsdale; brothers: Sam Ragsdale, Robert Ragsdale and Clyde Ragsdale; and two sisters: Trixie Edwards and Lois Henry.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home, The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone, Debbie Cogburn and Randy Davenport officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Braydon and Brannon Ragsdale and members of Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club
