Charles Justis, 26 of Greenville passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Justis; six children: Noah Justis, Maddux Justis, Neilland Hill, Keaton Hill, Elijah Morenobarahona and Ali, and Anna Morenobarahona; his parents: Loretta and Joshwa Stapleton; his grandmother: Mary E. Heck; three sisters: Rebekah Burca (Jordan) Cruz, Tiffany (Richard) Jones and Amber Stapleton; one brother: Joshwa “Shorty” Stapleton; a special uncle: Randy Everhart; a special person in his life: Rebecca Hill; a niece: Koraline Hill; a nephew: Ryker Bruca Cruz; and his biological father: William Matthew Justis.
A graveside will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Phillipi Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Waldroup officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Jones, Jordan Burca Cruz, Bandy Gregg, Jacob Stapleton, Logan Headrick and Levi Prich.
