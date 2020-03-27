Charles “Kenneth” Bowser, 82, of West Pines Community, passed away Tuesday.
He was a loving husband, father, papaw, son and brother.
Kenneth was a God loving, hardworking man. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and a sincere love for others. He found true joy spending time with grandkids, farming and raising cattle. He will be greatly missed.
Kenneth was a member of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
He is survived by his daughter: Renee and Ron Kuehl; his son: Noel and Pamela Bowser; a daughter-in-law: Nora Ann Bowser; grandchildren: Kaylin; Samantha; Austin, Tyler, Zachary and Jayden; special nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Angelena Bowser; a son: Timothy Bowser; brothers: John Bowser and Troy Lee Bowser; his parents: Clarence and Minnie Bowser; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Beryl and Frankie Yokley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Bowser and the Rev. John McPheron officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 10 a.m. in Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Waits, Jeff Hawk, Craig English, Austin Kuehl, Dale Holden and Tom Orr.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Turnmire, Ray Milligan, Ray Rector, Harold Smith and the members of Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the funeral home office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.