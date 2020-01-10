Charles L. “Blackie” Moore, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Franklin Furniture Company.
Mr. Moore was a member at First Christian Church.
He is survived by three sisters: Frances Elizabeth Moore, Patricia Ann and Gary Rader, and June Cogburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the son of the late Claude B. and Mary Blakely Moore. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Entombment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Walter Moore Jr. officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
