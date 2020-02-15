Charles L. “Charlie” Dixon, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at his home.
He is survived by one granddaughter: Patricia (Dewey) Peters; one grandson: Donald Draine; two great-granddaughters: Samantha Peters and Megan Draine; one great-grandson: Daniel (Taylor) Peters; two great-great-grandsons: Aiden Freeland and Hinton Baskett; one stepdaughter: Veronica “Squeak” Robinson: three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Jeanette Dixon; and one daughter: Eva Draine.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
