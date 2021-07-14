Charles Leroy Swagerty, 77, of South Haven Michigan, went home to be with the Lord Friday.
He was born Dec. 7, 1943, to Mary Swagerty in Newport.
Charles was a beloved husband, an amazing father and loving “Papa.”
He graduated from Carson Newman University and attended East Tennessee State University. He taught Physical Education and Health, Social Studies, and coached football and track at South Haven High School. Charles loved teaching and mentoring students and dedicated 43 years to the South Haven Public School System before his retirement in 2010. He worked seasonally at Michigan Blueberry Growers’ Association for 39 years. In the 1970s, he was the playground director of the George Clem Summer Program in Greeneville.
Charles married the love of his life Rosemary Manuel Sept. 5, 1970. They shared almost 51 years of marriage.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Swagerty; his stepfather: David Woods; and siblings: Charlotte Woods, David Woods Jr. and Nadine Woods.
Charles is survived by his wife: Rosemary Swagerty; children: Darryl (Ashley) Swagerty, Darren Swagerty, Monique Swagerty-Townsley and Alyssa (Heath) Willis; grandchildren: Tavyan Swagerty, Braden Swagerty, Liam Purcell, Landen Willis, Zaniyah Swagerty, Olive Swagerty and Emersyn Swagerty; a dear friend and grandma: Lois Jewell; siblings: Geraldine Woods and Holbert Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday in Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Charles will be laid to rest in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The family also being assisted by The Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven.