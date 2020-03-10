ROGERSVILLE — Charles Lynn Day passed on to a better place Saturday after an extended illness.
Lynn, as he was known to family and friends, was a long-time resident of Bulls Gap, and he made friends wherever he went. He loved to work on vehicles and his garage was a frequent gathering place for family and friends. Lynn enjoyed life and his stories and wit will be missed by all who knew him. He was a giving man who always looked after the needs of his family while never asking for anything in return.
Even though Lynn is now reunited with his parents and brother, he will always be remembered as a devoted father, a friend always willing to lend a hand, and mentor to those who worked with him.
He was preceded in death by his father: Charles Day; his mother: Mildred Day; and a brother: Stanley Day.
He is survived by his son: Joshua Lukingbeal; a niece: Angie Day; and nephews: William Day and Allen Day.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Willoughby Cemetery. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
