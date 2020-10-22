Charles Lyons “Bud” Vaughn Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home with his loving family by his side holding his hand at the age of 96.
He was born Jan. 29, 1924, a son of the late Charles and Matilda Vaughn, in Rogersville. He was the last surviving Vaughn in his family, other than a niece, Deena Moore of Florida.
He was preceded in death also by his three sisters: Alice, Frankie and Pauline.
Bud was drafted to war at the age of 18 in 1942. He served the U.S. Navy and his country proudly as a Third Class Petty Officer aboard the USS Saratoga during World War II. He earned three service medals: American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Medal and The Victor’s Medal, and three Bronze Medals. Bud was one of the last known Veterans of WW II in Greene County. State Representative, David Hawk presented him with a flag that was flown over the Tennessee State Capitol Building at the 2019 Ottway Ruritan Veteran’s dinner.
After WWII, he returned home to work at Pressmans Home in Hawkins County, and later retired from the Raytheon Company in 1986. Bud also worked for the Greene County Solid Waste Department at West Pines Convenience Center for 10 plus years.
He was married to Bonnie Kate Rader Bright in 1970. He was her caregiver until her death in 2017.
In Bud’s younger days, he was an active member of a square dancing team, which he had fond memories of. He loved fishing with his brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Rader. He also loved working in his garden and especially mowing his lawn, which he did until he was 94 years old. Bud loved and cared deeply for Bonnie and his family despite losing his hearing and suffering from Macular Degeneration.
Bud is survived by his stepdaughter: Paulette Bright; his stepson: Jeffery Alan Bright, both of whom were his caregivers. He is also survived by his granddaughter: Chastity Bright; two great-grandchildren: Katie Kiker, and Briggs Kiker and his girlfriend, Lexi Auchterlonie; many cousins, nieces and nephews, including Cole and Luanne Wells and their two children, Patrick and Martha Wells.
He will greatly be missed by Martha and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Bud attended Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church as long as his health permitted. He loved his church family and neighbors. Special friends include: Linda Kiker, Eddie and Nina Harmon, Dale and Evelyn Hensley, Shirley Campbell, Hazel Tunnel, Barry and Michelle Reed, Frances Miller, Paul and Genevieve Bolton, Carolyn and Fred Gammons, Frances McGhee and many others that adored him.
The family expressed a thank you to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home for their taking extraordinary care of Bud throughout his Veteran life, he loved them. Thanks also to Amedisys Hospice for their heartfelt loving care, Sheena Boyd, Heather Hill and Kathy Duncan are Angels and have brought much comfort and peace during Bud’s last days. The family are forever grateful for them.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday in Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Snowden officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m. to go in procession to an 11 a.m. graveside service at Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Briggs Kiker, Rodney Kiker, Patrick Wells, Carter Church and Jeff Jackson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.