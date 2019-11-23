Charles M. Cutshaw, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was self-employed.
He was of the Church of God tradition of faith.
Charles served in the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed music.
Survivors include two daughters: Easter Cutshaw, and Callista Roberts and husband, George; three grandchildren: Samantha Miller, Brenda Miller and Alexus Matthews; his mother: Blanche Kimery Cutshall; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Ronald Cutshall, and Alan and Deborah Cutshall; one sister and brother-in-law: Phyllis and Doug Rayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Sanford Cutshall; three sisters: Rebecca Light, Sandra Cutshall and Karen Bowers; and a special grandmother: Nora Mitchell Kimery.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Interment will follow in Hermon Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.
Pallbearers will be Doug Rayfield, George Roberts, Gavin Berryhill and Nick Olsen.