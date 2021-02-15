Charles Pete Heck, 88, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Feb. 8 at Lexington Place in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Mr. Heck was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Heck is survived by his daughters: Connie (James) England and Crystal Marsico-Wood (Kristy), grandchildren: Bryan (Danielle) Wood, Matthew (April) Wood, Lyndsay (Robert) Reynolds and Tiffany (Matthew) Medlock; six great-grandchildren; and a niece: Vicki (Bill) Cochran.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Heck’s memory to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744
He will be laid to rest beside his late wife Shirley Heck Saturday at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Tusculum. Graveside Services will be officiated by the Rev. Billy Gragg and the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Belcher, Milton Gross, Leroy Lynch, Lewis Stroud, Matthew Hensley and Kelsey Shelton.