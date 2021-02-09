Charles Pete Heck (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) Feb 9, 2021 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Pete Heck, 88, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Lexington Place in new Smyrna Beach Florida.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Davy Crockett Reservoir To Be Drawn Down Next Week For Inspection Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.