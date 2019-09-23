JONESBOROUGH — Charles R. Barkley, 86, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Charles was born in Limestone and was a son of the late Niles and Helena Barkley. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Bill Barkley; and brothers-in-law: Bob Campbell and George Slagle.
He was an active member and elder of Mt. Bethel Christian Church and involved in the Men’s Christian Fellowship.
Charles graduated from Washington College and attended East Tennessee State College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was owner of Barkley Lumber Company. Charles received the Tom Downing Award for having 55 years perfect attendance with the Limestone Ruritan Club. He was a board member of Federal Land Bank and Farm Credit.
Charles enjoyed showing his 1930 Model L Case Tractor, which was originally his dad’s tractor. He also enjoyed driving his Model A Ford to church and to events.
He enjoyed watching the Braves baseball and traveling all over the United States with his wife.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed greatly.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Glenna Barkley, of Limestone; daughters: Nancy (Greg) Wright and Jane Ann (John) Lowe; a son: Michael (Tina) Barkley; six grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Campbell and Margaret (Herman) Loyd; sisters-in-law: Betty Barkley and Janice Slagle; brothers-in-law: Bobby (Carolyn) Slagle and Johnny (Maria) Slagle; and several nephews and nieces.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staff of Four Oaks Health Care Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Bethel Christian Church with Minister Lamar Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ben Wright, Garrett Wright, Samuel Wright, Matthew Barkley, Jeremy Dockery and Ron Barkley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jaynes, Dean Brown, Joe Brown, Jerry Broyles, Pascal Lewis and Bobby Campbell.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Spring Road, Limestone, TN 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Barkley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.