MORRISTOWN — Charles R. Davis Sr., 88, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Minnie Davis; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Shelby Davis; sons: Chuck (Angie) Davis and Gary (Elaine) Davis; grandchildren: Justin Davis, Courtney (T.R. Johnson) Davis, and Megan (Josh) Gillespie; great-grandchild: Easton Gillespie; sisters: Eileen Worth and Gail Tinker of New Mexico; a sister-in-law: Sandra Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.