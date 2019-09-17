KINGSPORT — Charles R. English, 82, died Friday at his home in Kingsport.
He was born April 26, 1937, in Greeneville. His father, George English, worked at a glass company and had a small grocery store in Jearoldstown. His mother, Kate Carmack, was a homemaker.
Charles spent his younger years working the farms with his father. He went to Baileyton High School and graduated in 1956.
He attended Tusculum College for a few years before marrying Jean Cater in 1958. Charles and Jean met at the Big Top in Greeneville and had been married almost 61 years.
Charles was a Shriner and a member of and former president of the Kingsport Home Builders Association. He worked as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts, Troop No. 48.
He taught vocation at Dobyns-Bennett. He owned and operated C.R. English Construction Company for more than 25 years. In the past 35 years, he owned and operated English Cabinet Shop Inc. with sons Ken English and Randy English.
His interests included woodworking, hunting and fishing, camping, gardening, NASCAR racing and reading his western novels.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend and leader.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Kate Carmack English; brothers: J.W. English and George English Jr.; a sister: Ruth English; a brother-in-law: Wayne Matthews; and a sister-in-law: Fay Carter Fleenor.
Charles is survived by his wife: Jean English; sons: Randall English, Ken English and his wife, Tammy McQueen English, Robert English and his wife, Terri Donihe English, and Richie Crowder (whom he thought of as a son) and his wife, Michelle Crowder; grandchildren: Lorianne English, Karrie English, Holly English, Elizabeth English Seguin and her husband, Alex Seguin, Mason Crowder and Maddie Crowder; a brother: Ray English and his wife, Doris English; sisters: Louise English Matthew, and Harretta English Justis and her husband, Danny Justis; a sister-in-law: Terry English; a special brother-in-law: Randy Fleenor; a special friend: Jill Carter; several nieces and nephews; and the employees of English Cabinet Shop, Inc.
The family will receive will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Charles will be laid to rest Thursday at 10 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life II with the Rev. Jack Stevens officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Chae, Richie Crowder, Lewis Justis, Keith Justis, Dennis Roddy and Usop Chae.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be made to the English family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.