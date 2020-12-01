KINGSPORT — Charles Ralph Knight met his Lord face to face in the wee hours Saturday morning.
He was born April 4, 1944 in Greeneville to William Herman and Roxie Knight. Ralph was one of their 20 children to be reared on Whirlwind Road.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Clyde, Alfred, Guy, Doyle, Jack, Bruce, Clifford, Wayne and Curtis; and sisters: Ruth, Reba, Frances and Glenna.
Ralph is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Linda Knight. He took great pride in his two sons, Adam (Angel) and Aaron (Amanda). His daughters-in-law were the apple of his eye. His two daughters, Tawana Wilhoit and Shannon Clark, brought him so much pride and he was so happy to have grown closer to them in recent times. His absolute pride and joy was his Chihuahua, Koko, who laid in his lap on the morning he passed … using every moment possible to love on her human. He is also survived by brothers: Henard (Kathy) Knight, Lynn (Mary) Knight, Ronnie (Sandra) Knight and Billy (Pat) Knight; and sisters: Charlotte (Bob) Parman and Sunny (Robert) Cutshall.
Nothing made him more proud than being a Papaw to Kyle, Evie, Samara, Layne, Ashlyn, Trenton, Elijah, Savannah, Aliyah, Neyland, Mindy, Mandy, Beth, Macy, Doug, Terry, Raley, Riley, and Johnny.
Ralph was a master carpenter by trade. He travelled for 20 years singing Gospel music with The Knight Family. With a touring schedule of more than 200 dates per year, the family witnessed many souls saved and lives changed, while covering the United States in ministry. Ralph was a popular radio personality on the Gospel radio station WETB on Gary Ward’s Hallelujah Time show. He was known as “1-800-UGLY.” He had a sense of humor that was entirely original and unforgettable, and he never met a stranger.
Having served in the U.S. Army, he was proud of his time as a demolition’s trainer. He was stationed in 26 nations during his military time, achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5.
He surrendered to the call of the Lord to be saved on Super Bowl Sunday night 1986. He loved Jesus, and his greatest passion was seeing his church, First Free Will Baptist of Morrison City, grow and be successful. When his health would no longer allow music ministry, he turned his focus to the penny march, raising money for Vacation Bible School.
The children of Morrison City absolutely adored “Mr. Ralph.”
He loved the Cincinnati Reds, and tolerated the Braves if the Reds weren’t on … and was so passionate about Baseball that he’d yell and scream even at Spring Training games. Pete Rose was his dude.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City. Per his request, Adam and Aaron will speak and the Knight Family, and Aaron and Amanda Knight will sing.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Stephen Miller and the Rev. Rick Vannoy. Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Knight, Lynn Knight, Ted Ball, Robert Cutshall, Mike Solomon and Keith Hammonds.
The family expressed a thank you to East Lawn Funeral Homes, Dr. Keith Pratt, Bro. Keith Hammonds, Bro. Jim Castle, Dr. Yonette Paul and the staff of Wexford House.
Condolences may be sent to the Knight family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Knight family.