CHARLES RAY CHOICE

Charles Ray Choice, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.

He was born Nov. 17, 1958.

He is survived by his wife: Heather Choice; his mother; Joetta Choice Gillespie; children: Jackie and Leah Bowers, Lashawnda and Nick Majors, and Ambie and Matthew Runyun; several grandchildren; brothers: Joe Kirkpatrick and Hosea Choice; sisters: Gwen and Charles Miller, and Melody Kirkpatrick; several nieces and nephews; and loyal friends: Andrew and Nick.

He was preceded in death by his father: James Baker; brother: Michael Kirkpatrick; sister: Darlene Kirkpatrick; and an uncle: Robert Langston

Graveside Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 for the service.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

