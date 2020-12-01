Charles Ray Choice, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
He was born Nov. 17, 1958.
He is survived by his wife: Heather Choice; his mother; Joetta Choice Gillespie; children: Jackie and Leah Bowers, Lashawnda and Nick Majors, and Ambie and Matthew Runyun; several grandchildren; brothers: Joe Kirkpatrick and Hosea Choice; sisters: Gwen and Charles Miller, and Melody Kirkpatrick; several nieces and nephews; and loyal friends: Andrew and Nick.
He was preceded in death by his father: James Baker; brother: Michael Kirkpatrick; sister: Darlene Kirkpatrick; and an uncle: Robert Langston
Graveside Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 for the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.