On Tuesday, Charles “Ray” Holbert, loving husband and stepfather of two children, passed away at the age of 74.
Ray was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Knoxville, to Margret and Charles Holbert. In April 1986, he married Mary Keller-Dunbar.
He worked for Pepsi Cola for 35 years and was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Ray had a passion for God, family and fishing. His dedication to serve the Lord was admired by many.
Ray is remembered for his great personality, infectious smile and kind heart.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father: Margret and Charles Holbert; a sister and a brother: Dottie Holbert and James Holbert; and a stepdaughter: Angie Douglass.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Holbert; a son: Greg Holbert; a stepson: Scott Dunbar; grandchildren: Zac Stanton and Abby Dunbar; three great-granddaughters: Emma, Laynee and Aizlyn; and a sister: Bobbie Woods.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home. The Rev. Danny Ellis will officiate. Nick and Holly Bailey will have special music. There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.