Charles “Rick” Meek, 65, of the Debusk Community, passed away at Johnson City Med Center, on Saturday. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a great mentor, who got to enjoy his final years with his love of family and enjoyment of motorcycle riding. He was a former employee of Greeneville Oil and a retired cattle farmer.
He is survived by his wife: Tabatha Brotherton Meek; 2 daughters & son-in-law: Melissa “Missie” Meek, Cindy & Ricky Steelman; son & daughter-in-law: James “Jimmy” & Brittany Meek; grandchildren: Aasja Snell, Morgen Ward, Dylan Simmons, Chris “Bubba” Crigger, Kassie & Anthony Hawthorne, Mary Fisher, Wyatt Meek, Cody Meek, Hattie “Sissy” Meek; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; cousins: Roger & Teresa Meek, Steven & Jenn Meek; special friends: Chris & Angel Anderson, William “Nick” & Louise Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles & Juanita Meek; brother: William “Bill” Meek.
There will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.
There will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.