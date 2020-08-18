In thy presence is fullness of joy. Psalm 16:11B.
Charles Ricky Thacker, 61, of Parrottsville, entered his heavenly home Saturday following a short illness.
He was born Sept. 25, 1958, to the late Charles Thacker and Linnie “Lou” Thacker.
Ricky never met a stranger and he brought joy to everyone he met.
Ricky attended Browns Chapel Church in Parrottsville, where he loved everyone and was loved by all.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Kenneth and Pam Thacker; a sister: Pat Hall of Kingsport, a niece: Leslie Saervold and Aniello Buonochore; a nephew: Jeff Hall; great-nephews: Josh Hall, and Charles Stach and his wife, Arianni; a great-great-niece: Natalia; cousins: Juanita McCray and Chris Taylor and others.
Ricky is also survived by his loving caregivers: Joanne Chirigotis and her family, Diana Britt and her family, and Gayle Laws and her family; and a special friend: Carol Ann Gray.
The family expressed their appreciation to Greene County Skills employees especially, Reagan and Pryia, Dawn of Hope Johnson City and to Amedisys Hospice.
In addition to his parents Ricky was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bill Hall.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Following the visitation, the family will proceed to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Randall Frisbee and the Rev. Kalum Hensley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Richard Hensley, Nolan Hensley, David Bailey and the Rev. Nick Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to God’s Word Ministry, c/o Sam Stiltner, 1225 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, TN 37641; or Voice of Hope DC Awakening, P.O. Box 5092, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.