Charles Robert Poe, 93, of N. Main Street, Greeneville, passed away Sunday. He was the son of the late French A. and Alta Hogan Poe.
He was a retired construction worker and farmer. He was also involved in real estate development.
Charles was a member of the First Baptist Church.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Brenda and Charles Carpenter of Franklin; a son and daughter-in-law: Charles J and Thelma Poe of Grseeneville; five grandchildren and their spouses: Lori and Jake Bird of Greeneville, Charles and Jeannie Carpenter of Greeneville, Jonathan and Katie Carpenter of Liberty, Missouri, Alexander and Celeste Carpenter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sarah and Stephen Catignani of Franklin; and two step-grandchildren: Phillip and Aaron Daniel of Cleveland. Charles is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Morgan, A.J., Alexis, Madison, Bailey, Knox and Kelly Ann; and a sister-in-law: Nannie Kate Hope of South Central community.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years: Dorothy Ricker Poe on Nov. 22, 2020; and three sisters: Velma Brooks, Josephine Ottinger and Virginia Love.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. David Green officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Carpenter, Jonathan Carpenter, Jake Bird, A. J. Bird, Stephen Catignani, Jimmy Hope and Michael Hope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.