Charles Shelton Sr. (Died: Oct. 13, 2021) Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Shelton Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Highway Department Employee Dies In Work Accident New Owners Get Ball Rolling At Olympia Lanes Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.