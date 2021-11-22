Charles “Sheriff” Barnes Jr., 89, of Mosheim, died Friday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Mosheim Fellowship Church
He was a farmer all of his life and was known for raising tobacco.
Many knew him as the “lawnmower man” for his knowledge from working on lawnmowers throughout his life.
Survivors include his two daughters: Vicky and Kenneth Patterson, and Tammy Lamons; his son: Bobby Barnes and fiancée Gay Walton; grandchildren: Amanda and Miranda Barnes, Brent Lamons, Jacob Barnes, Travis and Julia Lamons, Scottie and Samantha Lamons, Kimberly and Michael Evans, Leah and Dale Wilhoit, Joshua Barnes, Jeremy and Mandy Barnes, and Raven Ramsey; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Rachel Baker; several nieces and nephews; his neighbors whom he was very close with: Ronald, Ann and Chad Foshie.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Alline Barnes; a daughter: Teresa Barnes; two sisters; and six brothers.
The Barnes family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Billy Hatfield will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet by 10 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Bowman, Kenneth Coleman, Marty Evans and Donnie Rader.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the Barnes family at www.doughty-stevens.com.