ELIZABETHTON — Charles Theodore Sparks, 87, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife April 9.
A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bill Sparks and Pauline Bain.
Charles was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and East Tennessee State College.
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked as a State Farm agent in Greene County for 27 years.
He was a big family man who enjoyed sports cars, was a member of the Civitan and was a lifetime UT Vol fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his soul mate of 57 years: Wanda Ward Sparks; and a sister: Lorraine Campbell.
Survivors include three daughters: Regina Gouge, Leanna Morgan and Dara (Glenn) Murray, all of Elizabethton, his only granddaughter: Brianne (David) Lyons; a great-grandson: Fynnlee, who was his pride and joy; his brother: Larry Sparks (Diane), Johnson City; his brother-in-law and special friend: Raymond (Pam) Ward of Elizabethton; and many nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special “Thank You” to his caregiver, Kevin Whitehead, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
The family conducted a private service for Mr. Sparks. Due to the current global pandemic, the family understands friends and family being unable to visit or send food.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://www.alz.org/.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sparks Family.