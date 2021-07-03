Charles Thomas Beach, 83, of Midway passed away Wednesday.
He is survived by three sons: Jack Beach, Charles Michael Beach and Keith Allen Beach; one daughter: Debbie Belt; several grandchildren; a brother-in-law: Doyle Gregg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Mable Beach; and several brothers and sisters.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. Following the viewing, his body will be cremated.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.