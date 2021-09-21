Charles W. Bishop, 80, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Peggy Bishop; four sons: Ralph Bishop, Chuck (Alisa) Bishop, Dan (Jackie) Bishop and Nathan (Mami) Hunley; a son-in-Law: Ron Matthynssens; grandchildren: Angela Ferguson, Ashley Bishop, Roman Bishop, Desire’ Bishop-Johnson, Keely Louis-Bishop, Maggie Bishop, Louie Hunley, and Ian, Charlie and Noah Matthynssens; two great-grandchildren: Hunter and Logan Ferguson; siblings: Norma Kearns of Port St. Louis, Florida, Marcella and Gene Lancaster of Avon Park, Florida, and Cliff and Sharon Bishop of Mount Olive, Alabama, Patricia Richards of Avon Park, and John and Barbara Bishop of Clermont, Florida; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Quillen and Ella Ruth Bishop; a son: Robert Bishop; a daughter: Helena Matthynssens; and a brother: Kenny Bishop
He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force as a medic.
He worked primarily in maintenance, retiring from Ocean Spray Cranberries after 27 years. He also worked for David Crockett Birthplace State Park for several years.
He was a gentle giant that loved children. Charles was a very tender and kindhearted man, a very giving person of himself and his possessions. He loved American history, particularly the colonial period. He was adored by his family and friends. Most of all, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery with his brother Cliff Bishop officiating. The family has requested family and friends to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
