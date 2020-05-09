NEWPORT — Charles Weaver Smith, of Parrottsville, went to his Heavenly home Thursday.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
He was born July 28, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie Albert Smith and Ina Sue Smith; a son: Charles Donald Smith; and a sister: Ann McAllister.
He was a member of Harneds Chapel Methodist Church.
Most of his working years was as a skilled tool and die maker, and he also was a lifelong gentleman farmer, which brought him much joy.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Smith of the home; daughters: Pam Lowe (Mark) Webster and Kim Smith (Barry) Metcalf; a daughter-in-law: Brenda Smith; grandsons: Matthew Baxter and Chase Smith. He will also be missed by his Greeneville cousins, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He often spoke of how blessed he was to have so many friends. His church family was also very precious to him.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday in Harneds Chapel Church Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Dalton officiating.
All attending graveside services are requested to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harneds Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements provided by Manes Funeral Home.