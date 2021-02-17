Charles William “Gube” Brown, 77, of the Romeo-Woodlawn community, died Tuesday morning at his home.
He was a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Brown was a member of Woods Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Madge Brown; four children and their spouses: David Glen (Marlene) Brown, William Allen (Jamie) Brown, Judy (Stan) Neal and William Allen (Sarah) Brown Jr.; five grandchildren: Christopher Brown, Desiree Brown, Tara Neal, Harold Neal II and Nina Neal; seven great-grandchildren: Matthew, Noah, Adam, Benjamin and Samuel Brown, and Alexis and Christopher Brown Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Mary Carter Brown; a sister: Agnes Jowers; and a brother: Harold Brown.
At his request, there will be no visitation or service.
Burial will be in Prices Cemetery at Romeo.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.