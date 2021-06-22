ROGERSVILLE — Charles William Holloway Jr., 85, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a long battle with cancer.
Charles was an avid fisherman and loved to work on diesel engines.
He worked and retired from United States Sugar Corporation for 15 years.
Charles was a helicopter mechanic, flaws mechanic, and sharpshooter for the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and provider who always looked out for his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Holloway Sr. and Nellie Mae Harrell; sister: Hazel Chastain and Patsy Henderson; and brothers: Roy Mac Holloway and Jimmy Harrell.
He is survived by his loving wife: Cynthia Holloway; children: Robert Melvin (Angela) Holloway, Geraldine (Leland) Beech, Shari (Keith) Howell, Jonathan Harold Holloway, Lorraine Griffin, Andy (Lisa) Martin and Bruce (Jennifer) Martin; more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog: Rascal.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Elkins and the Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.
Interment will follow in Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.