FALL BRANCH — Charlie Hoover Dawson, of Fall Branch, passed away at home Monday at the age of 90.
He was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Greene County, to Joseph Lloyd and Willie Mae English Dawson.
Charlie attended Jeraldstown School then Baileyton High School part of his freshman year. He quit school to farm and log timber. Charlie began work at Kingsport Press in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 and was stationed in Germany. Charlie returned to the Press and retired in 1990.
He enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle until a stroke in 2015.
Charlie loved talking and telling stories to his family and friends.
He was the oldest living member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Marjorie Steadman Dawson after 65 years of marriage; two brothers: Richard and Joe Mack Dawson; and four sisters: Eunive Derrick, Mauveline Rutledge, Dayton Houston and Reba Robbins.
Charlie is survived by his daughter: Mitzi Cox and her husband, Darrell; his son: Alan Dawson and his wife, Lynda; three grandchildren: Brandon Cox, Andy Cox and his wife, Stephanie, and Lyndsay Dawson Mynatt and her husband, Jordan; two great-grandchildren: Brady Cox and Everly Cox; one very special sister: Phyllis White; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with Pastor Wade McAmis officiating.
Graveside services will be noon Thursday at Bethesda Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a thank you to his caregivers, Ada, Flo, Sue and Loreen, and loving church friend, Lowell, for his Sunday evening visits.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethesda Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Hansen, 825 Earl Baxter Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.