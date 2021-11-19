Charlie J. Collins, 62, of Greeneville, passed away on Tuesday at his home.
He was the owner of Collins Electric.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Kevin Senff; a stepdaughter: Kristy Guthrie; two grandchildren: Collin Senff and Constance Senff; a sister: Margaret Ricker; several nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Thelma Collins; a sister: Rebecca Sue Collins; and a brother: Ray Burkett.
The celebration of life will be Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at his home, 200 Bill Dobson Lane, Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.