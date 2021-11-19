CHARLIE J. COLLINS

CHARLIE J. COLLINS

Charlie J. Collins, 62, of Greeneville, passed away on Tuesday at his home.

He was the owner of Collins Electric.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Kevin Senff; a stepdaughter: Kristy Guthrie; two grandchildren: Collin Senff and Constance Senff; a sister: Margaret Ricker; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Thelma Collins; a sister: Rebecca Sue Collins; and a brother: Ray Burkett.

The celebration of life will be Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at his home, 200 Bill Dobson Lane, Greeneville.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Recommended for you