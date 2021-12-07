Charlie Penley, 69, of the Pine Grove community, passed away Sunday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Beatrice “Bea” Penley; one son: Kermit Penley; precious granddaughters: Hannah, Madison and Allison; one brother: Donnie Penley; and several special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Burlie and Mary “Sis” Penley; and several brothers and sisters: Ralph, Carl, Ray, Roy, Fred, Frank, Helen, Mary and Paul.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Neas and the Rev. Ruey Davis officiating. The body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service.
Internment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Bright, Johnny Light, Keith Shipley, Ralph McGee, Junior Light, Clint Penley, David Bright and Jerry Light.
Honorary pallbearers Michael Penley, Richard Guy, Brent Penley and Michael Light.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www. jeffersmortuary.com.