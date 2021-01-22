Charline Elizabeth Needham, 91, passed away Wednesday night at her home with her children by her side.
She was a daughter of the late Charles Jerome and Sara Elizabeth Carroll Bird and was born in Chattanooga.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ray Alden Needham; her brother: William Bird; her sister: Jean Bird McTavish; and a son-in-law: Joe Lane.
She loved history and served as registrar for the Nolachuckey Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a notable genealogist and helped many people research their family histories.
She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her family was especially proud of the work she did researching and compiling the history of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and its families. Her research was published in a book celebrating the church’s 150th year anniversary, 1859-2009.
She was a devoted mother and cherished time spent with her children and their children.
She is survived by her son: Robert David (Amanda) Needham, her daughters: Patti Lane, Rebecca (Chris) Peck and Carol (David) Judia; grandchildren: Sarah Needham Taylor, Sam Needham, John Needham, Jason Peck, Daniel Peck, Michelle Judia, Ben Judia, Cynthia Lane, Sara Lane Baker, Shannon Lane Smith, Chase Lane and Joe Lane III; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Alden and Norah Needham, Alice and Ava Ashley, Kendall Smith Flynt, Ryan Smith, Campbell, and Hunt and Lane Baker; and great-great-granddaughters: Reagan and Madison Flynt.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.