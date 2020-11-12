Charlotte Ann Metcalf Dyer, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Signature Healthcare.
Survivors include her children: a special son, Kelly O. Dyer, William L. (Amy) Dyer, Helen A. (Terry) Moore, Asa M. Dyer and Stacey K. (Olivia) Dyer; grandchildren: B.J. Dyer, Cathy (Matt) Beenham, Savanna (Chad) Brown, Danielle Dyer, Delaney Dyer, Dylan Dyer and Devin Dyer; and a sister: Margaret Shelton of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Sylvan Metcalf and Tokie Stone; sisters: Alice Tipton and Mae Owens; and brothers: Jake Metcalf and Bill Metcalf.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Terry Moore officiating.
Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.