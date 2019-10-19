Charlotte Bird, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a retired employee of Philips Consumer Electronics.
She was a fierce warrior and fought a courageous battle against cancer for over 6 years where she fought until the end.
She is survived by one daughter: Tina Bird of the home, several nieces and nephews including a special niece: Sandra Bowers and her husband, Jermain, of Greeneville, a special nephew: Dennis Robinson and his wife, Cindy, of Baileyton; and special friends: John Roller and his mother June Roller of Chuckey.
She was the daughter of the late Bill and Tine Robinson and was preceded in death by her husband: Clinton Bird; and three brothers: Billy, Robert, and Jimmy Robinson.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will followe in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel at 7 p.m. Chaplain Michael Galarneau will be officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Phillippi Cemetery. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the committal service Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.