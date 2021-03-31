Charlotte Britton Wills, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired after 19 years of service from Plus Mark and after 15 years of service from Five Rivers Electronics Innovations.
Mrs. Wills attended Cross Roads Church.
She is survived by her husband: Danny Wills; children: Angela and Ricky Parker, and Charles and Holly Britton; grandchildren: Alison Parker, Emily Britton, Jason Britton, Abigail Parker, Tyler Britton, Aaron Parker and Austin Parker; siblings: Karen and Burlin Matthews, Edward and Carla Brown, and Dale Brown; a sister-in-law: Helen Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years and father of her children: Jerry Charles Britton; her parents: James O. Brown and Katherine Lucille Waddell; siblings and a sister-in-law: James Brown, Becky Brown, Ray Brown and Danny Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger and the Rev. Ronnie Knight officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Danny Ricker, Ellis Hughes, Joshua Hensley, Daniel Ammons, Gene Ricker and Flint Carter
