MORRISTOWN — Charlotte Faye Fletcher, 56, went to be with the Lord Monday after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Nellie Wallace; a sister: Charlsey Wallace; and a grandson: James Ray Boles.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years: Kenneth Fletcher; children: Kenneth Dale Fletcher, Jessica Faye Fletcher, Effie May (James) Boles and Alicia Fletcher; stepchildren: Thomas Robert Fletcher, Tabitha Fletcher and Angela (Monty) Cantwell; six grandchildren; brothers: Billy Wallace; sisters: Ethel (Arthur) Cutshall, Carolyn Bowman, Leona “Sue” Fletcher and Beulah Wallace.
At Charlotte’s request, no formal services are planned.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.