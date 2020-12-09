CHARLOTTE FAYE FLETCHER

CHARLOTTE FAYE FLETCHER

MORRISTOWN — Charlotte Faye Fletcher, 56, went to be with the Lord Monday after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Nellie Wallace; a sister: Charlsey Wallace; and a grandson: James Ray Boles.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years: Kenneth Fletcher; children: Kenneth Dale Fletcher, Jessica Faye Fletcher, Effie May (James) Boles and Alicia Fletcher; stepchildren: Thomas Robert Fletcher, Tabitha Fletcher and Angela (Monty) Cantwell; six grandchildren; brothers: Billy Wallace; sisters: Ethel (Arthur) Cutshall, Carolyn Bowman, Leona “Sue” Fletcher and Beulah Wallace.

At Charlotte’s request, no formal services are planned.

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

