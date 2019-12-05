Charlotte Graham Isley, 80, of Greeneville, died Tuesday evening at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
She was a retired Real Estate Agent.
Mrs. Isley was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years: Elbert M. Isley; two grandchildren and their spouses: Michael and Kaitlyn Kinser, and Brittany and Drew Rednour; three great-grandchildren: Gracelyn Kinser, Ebbin Kinser and Jayce Rednour; a son-in-law: Darwin Kinser; one brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Brenda Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Kathy Kinser; her parents: Tilman and Bonnie Swatzell Graham; and one brother: Kenneth Graham.
At her request, there will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Larry Moore officiating.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Kinser, Michael Kinser, Drew Rednour, Joe Kirkpatrick, Danny Tweed and Phillip Graham.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.