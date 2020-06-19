Charlotte K. Payne Scott (Died: June 18, 2020) Jun 19, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlotte K. Payne Scott, 75, of the South Greene community, passed away Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Mary Mae Duncan (Died: June 10, 2020) Jean Anderson King McAmis (Died: June 13, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.