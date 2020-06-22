Charlotte Kathleen Payne Scott, 75, passed peacefully Thursday in her home.
Charlotte, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, was born and raised in Greene County where she lived the rest of her life.
As long as her health permitted, Charlotte attended Heartland Church.
Since retiring from Philips Consumer Electronics Co., she enjoyed relaxing at home with family watching whatever Westerns happened to be on TV.
An enthusiastic cook, Charlotte loved making food for her family, especially her signature biscuits and chocolate gravy for Christmas breakfast.
Charlotte will always be remembered for her pleasant smile and her infectious laugh.
She is survived by her daughter: Melissa Scott; her grandsons: Shawn Salley and Travis Salley; her great-grandson: Blake Salley; her granddog: Jody; her siblings and their spouses: Alfred and Judy Payne, and Clyde and Phyllis Payne; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Louise Payne, Harry and Vanessa Scott, Geraldine “Sally” Malone, Jeanette Scott, and Paulette and Eddie Rhoton; her uncle and aunt Oscar and Gaynelle Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Howard Payne; her mother: Arna Belle Shipley Payne; her husband: Bill Scott; her daughter: Mattie Belle Salley; her son-in-law: Leon Salley; her brother: Ralph Payne; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Clarence “Bud” Malone, J.T. “Snook” Scott, Betty Scott and Frank Scott.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 2:00 at River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan and the Rev. Doyle Tunnel officiating.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The family expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, Dr. Joe Austin, the staff of Greeneville Internal M aedicine, the staff of Amedisys, a special friend: Arnold Schnell, and everyone who has shown us support during this time.
