Charlotte Knight Parman went to be with her Lord Wednesday while surrounded by the family at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a former employee of Magnavox.
Mrs. Parman a member of Peoples Tabernacle Church where she served as assistant piano player.
The family states she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Charlotte is survived by her husband: Bobby Parman; two sons: Kendall Parman and his wife, Trudy, of Greeneville, and Rickey Parman of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren: Meredith Parman of Winston-Salem, Tasha Sherrill and her husband, J.R., and Krishna Tullock and her husband, John, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Madison Ramsey, Kahlie Mae Skye Edwards and Kinsley Ariana Edwards: brothers: Henard Knight and his wife, Kathy, of North Carolina, Billy Knight and his wife, Pat, of Greeneville, Gerald Knight and his wife, Mary, of Mosheim, and Ronnie Knight of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Linda Knight of Fall Branch; one sister: Sunny Cutshall and her husband, Robert of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Herman and Roxie Job Knight. Charlotte was also preceded in death by ten brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor David Tweed and the Rev. Mark Starnes officiating.
Entombment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Greg Robinson, Gary Helbert, Randy Pless, William Knight, Kevin Knight and George McCamey.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Peoples Tabernacle Church.
