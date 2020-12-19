Charlotte Louise Watson, 89, of Brown Springs Road, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was homemaker.
Mrs. Watson loved to work in the garden and flowers with her loving son and being with her dog Joey. She also loved talking to all her friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Calvin and Rosetta Watson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends: Debbie Barnette, Gary Brown, Virginia Tomlinson, Mary Jane Pruitt, Adeline Erwin, Charles and Charlsie Parker, and Bessie Brandon.
Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband: J.B. Watson; her parents: Charlie and Minnie Payne; four brothers: Basil Payne, George Payne, Minnis Payne and James Payne; two sisters: Helen Murdock and Margaret Lamb; her mother-in-law: Dolly Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Carter’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.