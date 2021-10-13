Charlotte Pauline Roberts, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Ruby Harmon; and a daughter: Crystal Jones.
Survivors include her son: Jerry Williams Jr.; daughters: Nancy Nuccio, Gladys Easterly and Gidget Harmon; grandchildren: Tasha Barwick, Charles Ripley Jr., Jeremy Ripley, Billy Wilburn, Cody Wilburn and Tyler Williams; a brother: Greg Bailey; sisters: Jane Harman, Sheila Wallen and Jean Peters; great-grandchildren: Cassandra Barwick, Brian Venable Ripley, Haley Ripley, Madison Ripley, Natalie Ripley, Riley Ripley, Cadence Ripley, Jeremy Ripley Jr., and Hayden, Madeline, Zoe and Zachary Jones; and other family members Candace Gilliand and Crystal Weaver.
A memorial services will be Saturday at 4 p.m. in Kinser Park pavilion No. 4.