MORRISTOWN — Charlotte Rana Moore, 48, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday at her residence.
She attended New Creation Church.
Charlotte was always friendly and never met a stranger. She loved life and always made everyone happy and always had a smile on her face.
She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son: Andy Hawkins; her parents: Charles and Ruby Hawkins; and sisters: Brenda Hawkins and Karen Westmoreland.
She is survived by her husband: Randall Moore Jr.; children: Randy (Stephanie) Hawkins, Patrick Hawkins, Alicia Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez; grandchildren: Elixus Greene-Williams, Cameron Dieter and Taylor Dieter; brothers: Charles Hawkins, Bill (Jonie) Hawkins and Steve (Tiffany) Hawkins; sisters: Patricia (Carroll) Turner, Ruby (Donnie) Livingston, Tracy (Heriberto) Figueroa and Goldie (Sherman) Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Westside Chapel with the Rev. Mitch Elkins officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services.